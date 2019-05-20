Education Ministry Assesses Fire Damage at Seaforth High School

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda says the Ministry has moved to assess the fire damage at Seaforth High School in St. Thomas.

“We are doing assessment of the damage, and we will repair it; and it will be better than it was before,” he said.

He was speaking at a forum with education stakeholders of St Thomas, St. Mary and Portland held at the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE), in Passley Gardens, Portland on May 15.

The early morning fire on May 4, destroyed the Visual Arts Department and other sections including the Technical Drawing, Cosmetology and Building Technology Departments suffered water and smoke damage.

Minister Samuda also commended the school’s Principal, Calbert Thomas, for putting arrangements in place for students to continue their education, especially those sitting examinations.

“That is the greatest exhibition of commitment…with that kind of leadership at Seaforth, the students can look to greater heights,” Mr. Samuda said.

Minister Samuda also reminded principals, board chairpersons, and parents present at the forum, of their responsibilities to the education sector.

The forum provided education stakeholders the opportunity to raise matters of concern to them.