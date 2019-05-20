National Children’s Day Celebration at West End Infant School in St. James Information May 19, 2019 Related USAID Grants $67 Million for Youth Component of School Safety Programme Related Educators Lauded for Preparing Future Leaders Related PHOTOS: Minister Samuda attends JTA Co-operative Credit Union’s 55th Annual General Meeting Manager, Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Montego Bay Regional Office, Tashion Hewitt Stennett, presents a JIS publication to students of the West End Infant School in St. James, Shamoya Pearce (centre) and Jadan Towsend. Occasion was a visit by the JIS to the institution on Friday, May 17 as part of activities to mark National Children’s Day. Manager, Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Montego Bay Regional Office, Tashion Hewitt Stennett (second left, back row) presents JIS publications to Principal of the West End Infant School in St. James, Sheridah Malcolm (second right, back row). Occasion was a visit by the JIS to the institution on Friday, May 17 to observe National Children’s Day, under the theme, ‘Encourage, Enable, Include me!.’ Sharing the moment are JIS Technical Officer, Jermaine Stewart; JIS Office Attendant, Paulette Reid, along with children of the institution. Students of the West End Infant School in St. James perform a dance routine at the National Children’s Day celebration held at the institution on Friday, May 17 under the theme, ‘Encourage, Enable, Include me!.’