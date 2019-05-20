Preparatory Work to Begin at The Paine High School on Monday

Story Highlights Preparatory work for the repair and beautification of Papine High School in St Andrew will begin on Monday, May 20.

“This is just the first phase of the overall scope of work which will continue after Labour Day, to ensure that we provide a safe environment for the students of the schools,” she stated.

“This has implications for safety at our schools where they spend such a large part of their time of each day, at church where they are likely to gain their spiritual support, in their communities where they should feel free to interact and enjoy recreation and play and in themselves as they seek to become good citizens when they grow up,” she said.

The school, is one of four national Labour Day projects that will receive focus on Labour Day, May 23, which will be observed under the theme, ‘Child Safety…It’s you, It’s me, It’s all ah we!

The other projects are Fair Prospect Primary School, Portland; Holland Primary School, St Elizabeth and Barrett Town All Age/John Rollins Primary in St James.

Work on the schools will include the painting of pedestrian crosswalks, installation of signs, constructing of chain link fences, improving entrances, repairing bathrooms, fixing leaking roofs, painting and the de-bushing of the school grounds and entrances.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Thank held on May 17, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange said the work at the schools, will continue after Labour Day.

Minister Grange informed that the activities at the schools will be supported by organisations such as the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), JN Foundation and the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).

She noted that the JSIF will provide support for work at two schools, Barrett Town All Age/John Rollins Primary.

The work will involve the painting of eight crosswalks, installation of 48 rumble strips, installation of 193 metres of side walk and the installation of 41 traffic signs, which will indicate ‘Pedestrians ahead’ ‘School ahead’ and ‘Children at Play’.

Additionally, Ms. Grange said a push button signal will be activated at an existing cross walk on the Rosehall main road.

The Minister noted that the work is part of a campaign led by JSIF titled, ‘Safe Passage’ for children on the road.

“This project will involve quite an expenditure and major work. Work has actually started and so there will be a significant difference at the end of Labour Day in terms of the safety of our children going to and from schools,” she added.

The Minister appealed to citizens to participate in the various activities across the island on Labour Day and to play their part in ensuring the safety of children as they move about in communities and to and from schools.

