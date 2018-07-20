Education Ministry and Parent-Teacher Association to Stage PEP Sessions

Chief Education Officer, Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Grace McLean, addresses the National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica’s (NPTAJ) Sixth Biennial General Meeting and National Conference at Jamaica College held in St. Andrew recently. In the backgrond are President of the NPTAJ, Everton Hannam; and Manager of the Student Assessment Unit in the Ministry, Terry-Ann Thomas Gayle. + - Photo: Garfield Angus Chief Education Officer, Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Grace McLean, addresses the National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica’s (NPTAJ) Sixth Biennial General Meeting and National Conference at Jamaica College held in St. Andrew recently. In the backgrond are President of the NPTAJ, Everton Hannam; and Manager of the Student Assessment Unit in the Ministry, Terry-Ann Thomas Gayle. Story Highlights The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is partnering with the National Parent-Teacher Association (NPTAJ) to stage a series of information fora on the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

Making the disclosure, Chief Education Officer, Dr. Grace McLean, said the islandwide events will commence during the last two weeks in August and will include presentations from portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid; and other officials, who will “provide more detailed information for the parents”.

“We are extending this invitation to our broad-based stakeholders such as persons who do extra lessons. We will go through some of the fundamentals that persons who are engaged in assisting our students, would need to know,” Dr. McLean informed.



The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is partnering with the National Parent-Teacher Association (NPTAJ) to stage a series of information fora on the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

Making the disclosure, Chief Education Officer, Dr. Grace McLean, said the islandwide events will commence during the last two weeks in August and will include presentations from portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid; and other officials, who will “provide more detailed information for the parents”.

“We are extending this invitation to our broad-based stakeholders such as persons who do extra lessons. We will go through some of the fundamentals that persons who are engaged in assisting our students, would need to know,” Dr. McLean informed.

She was speaking at the Sixth Biennial General Meeting and National Conference of the NPTAJ held recently at Jamaica College in St. Andrew.

PEP, which will be administered for the first time in 2019, replaces the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT) as the national secondary school placement examination.

While GSAT focused primarily on content and assessing students’ knowledge of subject areas, PEP is centred on critical analysis and seeks to accurately measure how students use the knowledge, abilities and skills they have developed to solve problems.

PEP is built on the notion that competency involves both student knowledge and what a student is able to do with the knowledge that they possess.

Dr. McLean said that for the new programme to be successful, support from parents is crucial, hence the partnership with the NPTAJ.

“We are depending on you to assist with those sessions, so that persons can be sensitised and for children to maximise their potential,” she said.

Manager of the Student Assessment Unit at the Ministry, Terry-Ann Thomas Gayle, said that under PEP, “more opportunities will be provided for teachers to identify students’ strength and weaknesses”.

This, she said, will better enable them to design a more customised programme for children at the primary level in order for them to successfully move on to secondary education.