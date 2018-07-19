Education Ministry to Increase Promotion of TVET in Secondary Schools

State Minister for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, addresses the opening ceremony of the World Youth Skills Day 2018 ‘Skills and Career Exposition’ on July 17 at the Garmex HEART Academy in Kingston. It was staged under the theme ‘New Skills for Emerging Jobs: Improving the Image of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)’. + - Photo: Adrian Walker State Minister for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, addresses the opening ceremony of the World Youth Skills Day 2018 ‘Skills and Career Exposition’ on July 17 at the Garmex HEART Academy in Kingston. It was staged under the theme ‘New Skills for Emerging Jobs: Improving the Image of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)’. Story Highlights For the new academic year, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information will be increasing its effort to promote technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in secondary schools.

State Minister for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, said this area offers a number of opportunities for young persons, arguing that a “mindset change” is needed to encourage greater interest and participation in the new and emerging careers in this field.

“Part of what we will be embarking on come this September is a really robust career training programme in our secondary schools, as a number of our students are still unaware of some of the new areas that they can go into. A lot of them still have misconceptions about the areas that can bring them significant wealth,” he said.



The State Minister was delivering the keynote address at the opening ceremony for World Youth Skills Day 2018 on July 17 at the Garmex HEART Academy in Kingston.

Discussions are under way with the National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC), the National Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), the HEART Trust/NTA and school guidance counsellors to provide advice to students and parents on TVET careers.

“We have a bad perception of going into skills. We want to ensure that we are going into our schools with our guidance counsellors to have career training sessions where we say to our young people, these are the new areas. We have to partner with the PTAs to counsel the parents, because often they are the ones that discourage our young people (from pursuing alternative career paths). We have to explain to them that these are areas of growth,” the State Minister said.