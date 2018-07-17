NPTAJ to Encourage More Fathers to Get Involved in Education System

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (left), greets newly elected President of the National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ), Lennon Richards, at the Association’s Sixth Biennial General Meeting and National Conference, held at Jamaica College in St. Andrew on July 14. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (left), greets newly elected President of the National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ), Lennon Richards, at the Association’s Sixth Biennial General Meeting and National Conference, held at Jamaica College in St. Andrew on July 14. Story Highlights Newly elected President of the National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ), Lennon Richards, says he will be encouraging more fathers to be active participants in the education system.

Mr. Richards, who was elected at the NPTAJ’s just-concluded Sixth Biennial General Meeting and National Conference, held at Jamaica College in St. Andrew on July 14, said more fathers are needed in the parent-teacher associations (PTAs).

“I want to encourage male parents to be more involved in the PTAs, and be involved more with their children’s education,” Mr. Richards told JIS News.



He added that other priorities are to have representatives of the organisation sit on critical committees that are influencing policies for children’s well-being, and to ensure that safety measures are in place at every school.

Mr. Richards said that the NPTAJ will be working with all stakeholders to expand the rural school-bus system and to dedicate as much time as possible to issues in education impacting the nation’s children.

“I am calling on all Jamaicans to support the Association, and in particular the PTAs that are at their schools,” the President said.

The NPTAJ is a charitable, non-profit association comprised of volunteers with the primary responsibility to review and conduct a thorough analysis of the education system in Jamaica, and to make recommendations consistent with a vision to create a world-class education system.

It is comprised of six regions, spread across 14 parishes, providing direction and leadership programmes, support and resources to members at all levels of the Association.

With its motto, ‘Involved Parents Equal Better Students’, the Association fosters parental involvement in education, information sharing, resource management and fundraising efforts, as well as lobbies for improvements to Jamaica’s education system and general school environment.