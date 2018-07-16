Schools Benefiting From Leadership Training of Principals

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (right), is in discussion with Opposition Spokesman on Education and Training, the Reverend Ronald Thwaites, at the National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ) Sixth biennial general meeting and national conference held on Saturday (July 14), at Jamaica College in St. Andrew. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (right), is in discussion with Opposition Spokesman on Education and Training, the Reverend Ronald Thwaites, at the National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ) Sixth biennial general meeting and national conference held on Saturday (July 14), at Jamaica College in St. Andrew. Story Highlights Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, says that schools are benefiting from the effective management of principals who have been trained and certified by the National College for Educational Leadership (NCEL).

The Ministry’s policy position is that no principal can be appointed to lead an educational institution unless he/she has done the requisite training at the NCEL.

“We have seen the tremendous result of that, where the schools that have these trained and certified principals are emerging and they are doing well,” Senator Reid said.



He was addressing the National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ) Sixth Biennial General Meeting and National Conference held at Jamaica College in St. Andrew on Saturday (July 14).

NCEL is the premier educational leadership training and development organisation creating world-class leaders for Jamaica and the global community.

Its mission is to develop and support highly competent, educational leaders, who are able to create and sustain effective schools, thereby contributing to national development.

Minister Reid told his audience that the NCEL is moving to equip vice principals, senior teachers and bursars “because the Ministry wants to ensure that people are trained appropriately for the roles and responsibilities that they are asked to take on”.

“We must strive in all we do to make sure that the persons serving our children at all levels within our schools are highly trained, highly effective, so that quality education can be delivered to the population,” he stressed.

Senator Reid encouraged members of the NPTAJ to continue to serve on school Boards, which are charged with ensuring the effective management of institutions.

“Stakeholders like parents are very important. It is a role that we want to cement,” he said.