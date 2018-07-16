Sligoville Emanci-Fest July 31-August 1

Miss Emanci-Fest contestants pose for a picture at the media launch held recently at The Courtleigh Hotel in New Kingston. From left are Alisa Durrant, Nadraka Graham, Latola Morrison, Marika Stewart and Terry-Ann Wilson. + - Photo: Contributed Miss Emanci-Fest contestants pose for a picture at the media launch held recently at The Courtleigh Hotel in New Kingston. From left are Alisa Durrant, Nadraka Graham, Latola Morrison, Marika Stewart and Terry-Ann Wilson. Story Highlights A Miss Emanci-Fest Queen Coronation, an African fashion show, art and craft display and a Celebrity Chef Cook-off competition are among the many activities to be held at the 11th staging of the Sligoville Emanci-Fest 2018 on July 31 and August 1.

This event will also include a Marching Band competition and a dramatic re-enactment of the Proclamation Reading and Midnight Bonfire ‘August Mawnin’ Inter-denominational church service.

The annual activity will be held in the Sligoville Stadium, St. Catherine, located in Jamaica’s first free village, under the theme ‘The African Connection… Embracing our Heritage’.



A Miss Emanci-Fest Queen Coronation, an African fashion show, art and craft display and a Celebrity Chef Cook-off competition are among the many activities to be held at the 11th staging of the Sligoville Emanci-Fest 2018 on July 31 and August 1.

This event will also include a Marching Band competition and a dramatic re-enactment of the Proclamation Reading and Midnight Bonfire ‘August Mawnin’ Inter-denominational church service.

The annual activity will be held in the Sligoville Stadium, St. Catherine, located in Jamaica’s first free village, under the theme ‘The African Connection… Embracing our Heritage’.

The community-based festival is organised by members of the Emancipation Festival Organising Committee on behalf of the Sligoville Heritage Foundation Benevolent Society, in collaboration with the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) and a team of volunteers. It is free to the public.

Activities for the event were presented at a media launch, held recently at the Blue Mahoe Suite, at The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites in New Kingston.

Executive Director of the JCDC, Orville Hill, said the festival, apart from showcasing Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage, is a major tourist attraction that “provides many educational, entertaining and informational components to satisfy the entire family”.

“As such, the JCDC has proudly endorsed Emanci-Fest as Jamaica’s largest and safest free community festival, and proudly supports its drive, which mirrors that of the Commission in unearthing, preserving and showcasing the creative talents and cultural expressions of the Jamaican people,” he added.

In a message read by Regional Manager, JCDC, David Reid, Mr. Hill commended the members of the Emanci-Fest organising committee for their hard work and indomitable spirit.

“They have kept this festival going strong and continue to make an indelible mark on our nation’s cultural legacy while simultaneously making a notable contribution to observing Emancipation and celebrating our Independence Festival,” he said.

Member of Parliament for North Central St Catherine, Natalie Neita, said the winner of the Miss Emanci-Fest Competition will receive a scholarship of $100,000, second-place participant will get $70,000, while the third place will receive $50,000. The other participants will receive $30,000 each.

She said Emanci-Fest started with the passion of the people of Sligoville, who “wanted to ensure that no one will ever forget that they are the first free village in the Western Hemisphere”.

A special guest at the event will be the Nigerian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Janet Omoleegho Olisa, who has agreed to partner with the organising committee, by providing Nigerian fabric for the African fashion show.

First Secretary to the Nigerian High Commission, Charity Ekeada-Davidson, who represented the High Commissioner at the event, told JIS News that the Commission is pleased to participate in the event and to showcase Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

“We want to share with the people of Jamaica and to increase the number of people who would be desirous of visiting Africa. There is need for you to visit Africa as Jamaicans, but if you are not enlightened in that regard, you will not find the need to do so,” she added.