2017 Festival Queen Recognised By Rotaract Club of St. Andrew

Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2017, Dainalyn Swaby (left), sharing a moment with President of the Rotaract Club of St. Andrew, Sherika Watson, after being pinned at the Rotaract Club of Jamaica East's Annual Installation Ceremony held at The Knutsford Court Hotel in Kingston recently. - Photo: Contributed



Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2017, Dainalyn Swaby, has been awarded by the Rotaract Club of St. Andrew (RCSA) for outstanding contribution to their community and club service projects during her reign.

The 25-year-old Festival Queen, who created history by being the first winner from the parish of St. Elizabeth, was recognised by RCSA at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston recently.

President, RCSA, Sherika Watson, said Ms. Swaby has been one of the most instrumental persons in the delivery of projects for the Club within the last 10 months, and, as such, the Club decided to award her.

“Ms. Swaby exemplifies what it means to be a true Rotaractor. She gives ‘Service above self’. Immediately after she was awarded as Queen in 2017, she has been to most of our Club’s meetings and she has also participated in most of our community service projects. She has also brought a unique Jamaican vibe that empowers and uplifts the spirit of our youth in the Club, which brings well-needed motivation,” Ms. Watson said.

“She is very energetic. She is engaging. She loves to tackle and discuss issues affecting our youth, and she has been trying to find ways to create meaningful solutions to their negative situations,” she added.

Ms. Swaby was inducted as a member of the Club on March 7. At the awards ceremony, Ms. Watson also announced Ms. Swaby’s appointment to the Board of RCSA as Professional Development Director for the 2018/2019 Rotaract year, which started on July 1.