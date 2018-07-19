HOPE Beneficiaries Gaining Valuable Work Experience at ODPEM

Story Highlights The Office of Disaster Preparedness & Emergency Management (ODPEM) has partnered with Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) to facilitate a six-month apprenticeship programme aimed at providing training and work experience for young persons.

In May, five young adults who have completed their secondary-level education began on-the-job training in the administration, human resources, information systems and preparedness and emergency operations departments at ODPEM.

Speaking with JIS News, Information Officer at ODPEM, Joyce Reynolds-Robinson said that the youngsters are engaged in areas such as administrative/clerical duties, maintenance and repairs, records management, inventory and monitoring, warehouse management, logistics management, geographic information systems and telecommunications.



She hailed the apprenticeship programme for providing an avenue for the development of fully rounded individuals who have the social, academic and technical skills to become productive members of the society.

“This structured programme allows them to earn, understand the work environment and obtain core and technical skills,” she noted.

Kimany Graham, who is assigned to the administration department said that the apprenticeship programme has widened his knowledge and exposed him to new areas and procedures.

“It is my first time working, and the experience has been great, so far… . I will become a better professional and also manage my time better,” he told JIS News.

He noted that it is difficult to be employed without adequate experience, “so a programme like this will allow you to gain experience while working in a stable environment and is also a stepping stone for my future career in teaching”.

David Brown, also in administration, said he is enjoying his tasks of inventory management and stock balancing and is looking forward to “gaining more experience, in order to become a better person in life”.

“There are a lot of young adults out there who are not doing anything, so this programme can help with this issue,” he pointed out.

Sanasha Dennis, said she was very happy to be placed in the human resources department, as this is the area that she will be pursuing at the tertiary level.

“This programme will allow me to understand what HR is all about and become familiar with the overall operation of the department. I have introduced a few persons to the programme, as it definitely helps in terms of your plans and goals and is a plus on the résumé,” she said.

Launched by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness in May 2017, HOPE is aimed at providing educational and job opportunities for young people, aged 18 to 24, who are not employed or enrolled in a school or programme of training.

Its National Coordinator is Colonel Martin Rickman.

The HOPE programme is guided by the principle that every Jamaican youth will be provided the opportunity to work to learn, work to earn, work to give service to the nation and work to save for their future – Learning, Earning, Giving, Saving (LEGS).

The programme will promote and optimise growth and development of Jamaica’s youth, so that they can become well-adjusted and responsible citizens while contributing to Jamaica’s development and prosperity.