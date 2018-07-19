Government to Train More Young Persons Through HEART/NTA

State Minister for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green (left), listens to Managing Director of the HEART Trust/NTA, Janet Dyer, during the opening ceremony of World Youth Skills Day 2018 Skills and Career Exposition on July 17 at the Garmex HEART Academy in Kingston. It was staged under the theme: ‘New Skills for Emerging Jobs: Improving the Image of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)’. + - Photo: Adrian Walker State Minister for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green (left), listens to Managing Director of the HEART Trust/NTA, Janet Dyer, during the opening ceremony of World Youth Skills Day 2018 Skills and Career Exposition on July 17 at the Garmex HEART Academy in Kingston. It was staged under the theme: ‘New Skills for Emerging Jobs: Improving the Image of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)’. Story Highlights State Minister for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, says the Government expects a 14 per cent increase in the number of students trained in HEART Trust/NTA programmes this year.

Giving the keynote address at the opening ceremony for World Youth Skills Day 2018 on July 17 at the Garmex HEART Academy in Kingston, Mr. Green said the Government has set a target of having 134,000 young persons trained over the period.





State Minister for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, says the Government expects a 14 per cent increase in the number of students trained in HEART Trust/NTA programmes this year.

Giving the keynote address at the opening ceremony for World Youth Skills Day 2018 on July 17 at the Garmex HEART Academy in Kingston, Mr. Green said the Government has set a target of having 134,000 young persons trained over the period.

He said this is possible due to the improved access to training opportunities through the full integration of the National Youth Service (NYS), Jamaica Foundation for Lifelong Learning (JFLL) and the Apprenticeship Board with the HEART Trust/NTA to create a super training agency.

“As a Government, we have been improving access to skills training. We want to ensure that right across the length and breadth of Jamaica, any young person that wants to go into skills, there is an avenue. When you come to the HEART Trust, it is a one-stop shop. We provide assessments and then put you on a pathway towards skills education,” the State Minister said.

Mr. Green called on young persons to explore technical and vocational education and training (TVET) areas as viable career options.

According to studies conducted by the HEART Trust’s Labour Market Research and Intelligence Department, new and emerging occupational areas include 3D Visualisers, Big Data Engineers, Renewable Energy Specialists, Accident Reconstruction Specialists, Robotics Engineers, Mechatronic Engineers, Smart House Infrastructure Designers and Drone Pilots.

HEART Trust now has an increased focus on specialisations, including training programmes targeted at high-employment industries, such as business process outsourcing (BPO), tourism and hospitality, logistics and animation as well as construction and agriculture.