Montego Bay Continues to Show Mettle – Minister Bartlett

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (foreground left), presents a gift bag to Eurowings' Captain Roland Hell (foreground right), at the official welcome reception for Eurowings and Copa Airlines at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on July 18. In the background at right is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Jennifer Griffith.

“We are taking steps to ensure the availability of more first-class accommodation for our visitors to the tourism capital (Montego Bay),” he said.

“We are looking forward to the opening of the Spanish Court West, which will see an additional 120 rooms to our room count. We are also looking at the continued overhaul of the Half Moon Resort, which will include an additional 57 suites, both later this year,” he added.



Minister Bartlett was speaking at the official welcome reception for Eurowings and Copa Airlines at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on July 18.

He further noted that in June, Grupo Excellence Luxury Hotels and Resorts opened their latest resort – Oyster Bay in Trelawny, representing an investment of US$110 million and adding 315 rooms to the tourism landscape.

Minister Bartlett said that crucial to the development of the island’s tourism product is human capital development.

“There is little doubt that if Jamaica is to maintain its competitive edge in tourism, then we must develop a cadre of quality workers to support and grow industry,” he noted.

A large delegation of tourism officials was on hand to greet Eurowings’ inaugural 11-hour weekly flight between Munich and Montego Bay.

Also, the Panama-based Copa has increased its daily service between Panama and Montego Bay, bringing to 11 the overall number of flights weekly between both countries.