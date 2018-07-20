PM Holness Invited for Historic Official Participation at BRICS Summit

Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness has been specially invited to attend and participate in the 10th BRICS Summit set for July 25 to 28, at the Sandton International Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The historic invitation makes Prime Minister Holness the first ever Head of Government in Jamaica and the Caribbean to take part in the BRICS Summit.

BRICS is an acronym for the grouping of the world’s leading emerging economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The summit is convened annually with discussions spanning several areas to include political, economic, environmental and socio-economic coordination.



This year, Prime Minister Holness has been invited in his official capacity as Chairman of the Caribbean Community, CARICOM.

In his acceptance letter, Prime Minister Holness expressed gratitude for the invitation.

“I welcome the opportunity to bring perspectives of the Caribbean to the Summit,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister will participate in talks on Friday (July 27) at the BRICS Plus discussions.

In the interest of ensuring maximum synergy between South Africa’s Chairmanship of BRICS, they elected to consider a BRICS Plus Initiative. In that regard, South Africa invited the leaders of Argentina, Indonesia, Egypt, Jamaica, Turkey and the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General as leaders of Regional Economic Communities in the Global Community and the United Nations.

The BRICS Plus Initiative falls under the sub-theme; “Securing sustainable and Inclusive Growth for the Prosperity of the Global South.”

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness will also hold bilateral discussions with several leaders during his visit to the BRICS Summit.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Senator Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.