Retirement Dump fire and smoke nuisance eradicated – NSWMA





Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Audley Gordon, is reporting that the agency has successfully extinguished the smoke nuisance that affected Montego Bay following the extinguishing of the Retirement Dump fire.

“The fire was extinguished earlier in the week, however, there was a thick covering of smoke that lingered.

We implemented covering activities, using marl and dirt to get the smoke under control and ultimately eradicating it,” Gordon explained.

He continued by urging persons to desist from starting fires, particularly at landfills. Mr Gordon explained that the practice is very costly to taxpayers ultimately and the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

“We are in the summer season and there is also a drought. The dry climate and fire do not coexist well and these fires can spread very easily and get out of control. I am appealing to persons to desist the practice of lighting fires especially those who do so at landfills,” Gordon pleaded.

Mr Gordon thanked the Regional Operations Manager of the Western Parks and Markets, Garnett Edmondson and his staff for going above and beyond their duties; working around the clock to put the situation under control. He also extended gratitude to the hardworking members of the Fire Brigade for their assistance.