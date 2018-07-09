Dr. Tufton Hails Leadership at Paul Mountain Primary

Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for West Central St. Catherine, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (centre), engages with graduates of the Paul Mountain Primary School at the school-leaving exercise held recently at the Top Mountain Church of God of Prophecy, St. Catherine. + - Photo: Garfield Angus Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for West Central St. Catherine, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (centre), engages with graduates of the Paul Mountain Primary School at the school-leaving exercise held recently at the Top Mountain Church of God of Prophecy, St. Catherine. Story Highlights Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, has lauded the administration at the Paul Mountain Primary School for the effective partnership with community stakeholders.

The school, which is located in West Central St. Catherine, where Dr. Tufton serves as Member of Parliament, has been deepening its relationship with residents, businesses and past students for the growth and development of the institution, including providing assistance to pupils.

"I believe that this a special school in a special community that can do well. There is more to be hopeful than to be doubtful," he added, while delivering the keynote address at a recent school-leaving ceremony held at the Top Mountain Church of God of Prophecy.



Dr. Tufton said he is “very encouraged”, by the efforts of the teachers and leadership of the school.

“They are doing well and will do better because the attitude is there and the determination is evident,” Dr. Tufton said, while urging continued support to grow the number of pupils, which currently stands at 56.

He gave a commitment to purchase equipment for the setting up of a marching band, and made a contribution towards the completion of payment for a photocopier.

Meanwhile, he encouraged the graduating students, who will be going on to secondary school, to make the best of their education and to only associate with those who are disciplined.

He also called on parents to “give them all the support” as the students move on to another level.

Meanwhile, Principal of the school, Vanderline Wilson, said the marching band will create further integration between the school and the community.

She commended entities that have provided scholarships for the students. These include the Vindell and Edmond Wallace Youth Foundation, WT Feed Store, Paul Mountain Police Youth Club, and TSEDD Distributors.

“Their contributions are well appreciated by the school family and the wider community,” Mrs. Wilson said.