All CARICOM States to Have Refusal Procedures in Place By August 1

Story Highlights By August 1, 2018, all member States of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) are to have in place procedures on the refusal of entry of CARICOM nationals travelling across the region.

The procedures, which will be applied at the border of each country, were adopted by CARICOM leaders during the just-concluded 39th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James from July 4 to 6.

Prime Minister, and CARICOM Chairman, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, provided details on this and other decisions of the meeting during a press conference on Friday (July 6).



Noting that the refusal of entry of CARICOM nationals “is a matter of great importance to many”, Mr. Holness said the procedures will guide border officials on how they should treat nationals who are refused entry.

“This will safeguard the rights of all Community nationals moving across the region,” he emphasised.

The CARICOM Heads also agreed that a harmonised form will be used by the country’s Immigration when refusing entry.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness reported that the meeting was fruitful, having arrived at decisions on several long-awaited matters.

“We have had very useful, energetic, spirited discussions, exchanges and interactions over the last two days. These have led to a successful, productive and decisive conference,” he said.

The Conference of Heads of Government, which consists of the Heads of Government of the Member States, is the supreme organ of CARICOM and determines and provides its policy direction.