The Government of Jamaica Expresses Condolences to the People of Japan

The Government of Jamaica has expressed regret at the death of hundreds of persons due to widespread floods and landslides in Japan.

Reacting to the news, Prime Minister Andrew Holness expressed sadness and condolences to the Government and people of Japan.

In a note to the Government of Japan, the Prime Minister said:

“The Government and people of Jamaica extend sincere condolences to the Government and people of Japan following widespread floods and landslides which have led to the tragic loss of so many lives, the dislocation of thousands of persons and severe damage to property.”

The Prime Minister reiterated the need for greater collaboration in combatting climate change and its effects.

“Extreme weather events and catastrophic natural hazards of this nature remind us of the need to strengthen our collaborative efforts to combat climate change and its impact. We are confident that the people of Japan will respond with resilience and a sense of community,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness wished the nation a speedy a recovery.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time, as you engage in the various activities related to assisting the injured and to restoring normalcy. Please accept, Excellency, our best wishes in your on-going efforts at recovery and restoration,” expressed Prime Minister Holness.