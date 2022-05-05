Discussions To Continue On Front-Of-Package Labelling

Discussions will continue this year regarding front of package labelling, says Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton.
The objective of front-of-package labelling is to provide the consuming public with information on the content of sodium/salt, fats, saturated fats, trans-fats, and sugar in pre-packaged foods, to assist persons in making healthy decisions and reduce the cases of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and obesity.
Making his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 3, Dr. Tufton said the Ministry continues to reset policies and laws to create healthy and conscious citizens.
“The discussion around the consumer right to know what is in their food will continue this year with stepped-up advocacy around finding a simple and consistent way to read labels and know what amount of salt and sugar and fats are in your food,” he noted.
He reminded that Cabinet took the decision last year under the guidance of former Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw, to approve front-of-package labelling.
“We have not yet decided on what type of front-of-package labelling to promulgate. That discussion will take place this year,” he said.
Dr. Tufton noted that work will continue with the current Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, and the respective teams to provide consumers with the information they need regarding the food they purchase, in a standardised manner.
“Let us sit, let us have a discussion, let us work together, because I believe consumers will appreciate having that kind of clarity and it will help us to live true to our obligation to give consumers the information that is required,” he said.