Firefighters Hold Awareness Session With Students

In commemoration of International Firefighters Day on Wednesday (May 4), members of the Sangster International Airport’s Emergency Response Service (ERS) in St. James hosted a fire safety awareness session for students at the facility.
From the Flanker Primary School and Whitehouse Early Childhood Centre in the parish, students participated in activities which included the proper usage of a fire extinguisher, getting to know the different types of fire safety equipment and several other activities.
Manager of Commercial Development and Marketing at MBJ Limited, operators of Sangster International Airport, Sharon Hislop-Holt, told JIS News that the ERS forms a very important part of the facility’s operations.
“Today we celebrate with our emergency response team. As part of the celebrations, we invited the schools… so we had the firefighters share with them, inform, and educate them on their roles and responsibilities… and not just [as] firefighters but … working at the airport, which is a little different in terms of their responsibilities,” Mrs. Hislop-Holt outlined.
Training Officer of the ERS, Ryan Headley, stated that the activity “gave firefighters a chance to get to know some of the [children] from the communities of Whitehouse and Flanker. It was fun imparting the knowledge to them. We got to tell them what we do here, and they seem interested. This activity is good for us, as it ties into us carrying out our corporate social responsibility”.
He further outlined that having the children participate in fire awareness activities was important, as “having the knowledge, they can use it and pass it on in the event of a fire or any incident which may require such information”.