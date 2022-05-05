Excelsior Community College Commended For Resilence During COVID-19

The Excelsior Community College is being hailed by Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, for its innovation and resilince in offering post-secondary-level training programmes during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
She noted that the institution has been “agile in finding creative ways to continue with the business of educating our children”.
“You have persevered and not lost sight of your mission, [which is] offering opportunities for young people to pursue academic and skills training programmes,” she said at the institution’s recent College Week 2022 church service at the Vineyard Town Methodist Church in Kingston.
Minister Williams applauded Principal Philmore McCarthy for “embracing the Sixth-Form Pathways programme”, noting that the initiaive provides additional opportunities for young people to “hone their skills”.
Sixth-Form Pathways is part of the Ministry’s implementation of a seven-year high-school programme. It allows for students who complete grade 11 to pursue a two-year course of study with alternative opportunities alongside the traditional sixth-form curriculum.
Mr. McCarthy, in his remarks, said that the college is committed to pursuing opportunities to ensure “global success for our students”.
The institution has received programme accreditation status for several of its existing courses and has been presented with a certificate of candidacy for institutional accreditation by the University Council of Jamaica (UCJ).
Excelsior Community College is celebarting College Week from May 1 to 5 under the theme ‘Embracing Change; Charting the Course’.
The event provides opportunities for the institution to highlight its achievements, showcase research projects under way by staff and students and reach out to secondary schools, businesses and the general public.
This is the institution’s 40th year of celebrating College Week.