Continued Reduction In Parish Court Case Backlog

There continues to be a steady reduction in the backlog of cases before the parish courts, with most cases now being completed within 12 months.
Currently, fewer than five per cent of active criminal cases in the parish court jurisdiction are in a state of backlog, meaning that they have been in the court system for more than two years without being disposed.
In fact, 72.8 per cent of criminal cases filed in the parish courts are being resolved within a year; 88.4 per cent of cases are disposed within 24 months; and the overall average time taken to dispose a criminal case in the parish courts is 11 months.
In the civil division of the parish courts, the overall average time to disposition is 12 months, with 75.6 per cent of cases being disposed within the time frame and roughly 88 per cent within 24 months. Fewer than five per cent of active civil cases are in a state of backlog.
In addition, the average time taken to dispose of cases in the specialised family courts is currently 10 months.
Minister of Justice, Hon Delroy Chuck, hailed the gains made in reducing the case backlog as “a major accomplishment of the judiciary”.
He highlighted the parishes of Westmoreland, Portland and Manchester as making significant strides, with judges completing more than 100 per cent of cases.
Minister Chuck, who was making his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 4, informed that there have been instances over the years, where most parish courts are completing more cases than are being filed.
“For every 100 cases that actually are filed, more than 100 cases are actually cleared up,” he pointed out.
The Minister congratulated the parish courts for a ‘tremendous job’ in ensuring that matters are dealt with expeditiously.
He said it is hoped that all cases coming into these courts can be dealt with within a 12-month period, which will ensure that “justice will be delivered and dispensed in a very professional and timely manner”.