Advertisement
Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
JIS News
home » JIS News » Governor General

PHOTOS: Members Of Post And Telecommunications Department Call On GG

Governor General
May 5, 2022
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, points out details on Jamaica Post’s 350th anniversary stamps being shown to him by Deputy Postmaster General, Business and Regional Operations, Post and Telecommunications Department, Sophia Hamilton Brown. Members of the Department called on the Governor-General at King’s House on May 3.
Skip to content