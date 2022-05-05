PHOTOS: Members Of Post And Telecommunications Department Call On GG

JIS News
home » JIS News » Governor General
Advertisements
Photo of the day
Marketing Manager, Recycling Partners of Jamaica (RPJ), Candace Ming (left) and Project and Business Development Manager, Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), Dahlia Dwyer Hodelin (right), hand over recycling bins for plastic containers to Manager, Plantation Smokehouse, Leon Jones. Plantation Smokehouse is among entities that have joined the Tourism Recycling Partnership Initiative being implemented by the TPDCo and the RPJ. The establishment also received a recycling cage (not pictured) to store the plastic containers for pickup.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Education
Health & Wellness
Governor General
Science
May 5, 2022
JIS radio
May 5, 2022
House Matters | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
May 5, 2022
Calling Farmers | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
May 5, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
Get the facts