Deaf Education Forum on May 30

Story Highlights The Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf (CCCD) is collaborating with the Jamaica Association for the Deaf (JAD) to host a forum on Deaf Education on Thursday, (May 30) at the Mona School of Business and Management (North) on the University of the West Indies (UWI) campus.

Speaking with JIS News during a recent interview, Board Member of the CCCD, Opal Whyte, said the event, under the theme ‘Reach to Teach’, will bring together stakeholders from the health and education sectors and civil society for discussion.

The aim is to identify gaps and develop strategies to ensure hard-of-hearing and deaf children and youth have access to meaningful education and training.

Ms. Whyte pointed out that the need for this forum came about after it was observed that there has been a noticeable decline in the number of students enrolled in the 12 deaf institutions across the island.

She explained that although medical advances may have contributed to this reduction, statistics have shown that there could be a significant number of deaf and hard-of-hearing children who are either not in school or are enrolled in mainstream schools and not performing well.

“When we look at global population in terms of what the expected deaf population is per capita, we started to think that either Jamaica has an extremely low deaf population compared to the rest of the world or we are not adequately reaching the deaf children to grow the population within the deaf schools,” she pointed out.

Guest facilitator is Audiologist and Professor at Calvin University in the United States, Dr. Brian Kreisman, who will be on hand to share his experiences on how to enhance the audio-testing capabilities of the island.