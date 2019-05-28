Bamboo Factory for Hanover

Story Highlights Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson, says an investor has expressed interest in opening a bamboo factory in the parish of Hanover.

He made the disclosure during his address at the Hanover Agricultural Show held at the Jockey Factory in Lucea on Saturday (May 25).

“This is the parish with the largest amount of bamboo. Bamboo is growing all over Hanover, and we want to ensure that something can be done about all of this bamboo that you have growing wild,” he said.

“There is an investor who is coming in who is looking to set up a business at one of your school [properties] which is now idle. They are going to be setting up a bamboo factory there. We are also going to have the expertise whereby we can have things constructed using bamboo,” he noted.

Minister Hutchinson outlined that bamboo can be used to make a wide array of small items as well as large infrastructure such as bridges and buildings.

“I recently went to China and I saw where they made bridges out of bamboo as well as bicycles, paper, towels and buildings. We want to produce all those items right here [in Jamaica],” he pointed out.

For his part, Custos of Hanover, Hon. Dr. David Stair, implored farmers to practise responsible agricultural techniques in order to preserve the environment.

“Gone are the days when we dug a yam hill and hoped for the best. All of us who farm will now have to understand the science behind it, so that we do not destroy the environment with our practices, including slash and burn and the indiscriminate use of pesticides, herbicides and other chemicals. These not only harm the environment, but they lead to our own demise in the long-term,” the Custos said.

Dr. Stair further underscored the importance of the agriculture sector, noting that it is the foundation of the nation.

“If we are unable to feed our people, then we cannot have productive workers; if we are unable to grow food in Jamaica, we cannot benefit fully from our hotels getting tourists. We would just be another destination,” he noted.

“Every farmer, whether large or small, has to now farm smarter. Agriculture now has to, therefore, be reintegrated in a more meaningful way into our growth discussions. It is through shows like these and the coming together of all of the various subsectors in agriculture that we foster the discussions that will allow a more viable approach to our producing more, conserving more and improving lives,” Dr. Stair argued.

The Hanover Agricultural Show was held in collaboration with the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) and the Hanover Association of Branch Societies (HABS).

Various agencies of government, as well as several farmers and business entities participated in the event.

The day’s activities included a stage show, farm queen competition and farmers’ competition.

The event was held under the theme ‘Agriculture: Producing more…Conserving more…improving lives’.