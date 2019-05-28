Retired Former Chief Photographer at JIS Passes

Retired former Chief Photographer at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Errol Harvey, has died. He was 85 years old.

Mr. Harvey died on Sunday (May 26) while awaiting a flight in Florida, United States, to return to Jamaica.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the JIS, Donna-Marie Rowe, has expressed condolences to his family, relatives and loved ones.

“Mr. Harvey served the JIS with distinction from 1965 to 1994, rising to the top position of Chief Photographer at the agency,” Mrs. Rowe said.

“His catalogue is filled with special moments he photographed while on the beat, some of which are included in the agency’s Jamaica 50 photo album,” the CEO noted.

Mrs. Rowe said Mr. Harvey worked along with the agency on that project and she was very happy to present him with a complimentary copy.

Meanwhile, Managing Editor at the JIS, Godfrey Barnes, also reflected on the passing of Mr. Harvey.

“Mr. Harvey was the consummate professional in performing his tasks as the Chief Photographer. He was one of the best photographers of his time,” Mr. Barnes said.

“I worked with him for years as a Reporter and can attest to his keen eye for detail in capturing images with his camera,” he added.

Mr. Barnes said Mr. Harvey maintained contact with the JIS long after his retirement, and that he communicated with him a few months ago before he left the island. He also extended condolences to his family and friends.

Mr. Harvey joined the Ministry of Development in December 1957 as a Technician in the Film Department and served that organisation until September 1961.

He then joined the JIS as a photographer in 1965, and he was appointed Chief Photographer in December 1990 and served in that capacity until his retirement in May 1994.

In recognition of his years as a Photo Journalist, the Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) named an award after him, called the Errol Harvey Award for Human Interest Photography.