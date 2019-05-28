Cabinet Approves Fourth Medium-Term Socio-Economic Policy Framework

Cabinet has approved the fourth Medium Term Socio-Economic Policy Framework (MTF), which underpins implementation of the country’s long-term National Development Plan – Vision 2030 Jamaica.

This was disclosed by Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Director General, Dr. Wayne Henry, during the agency’s recent quarterly media briefing at the PIOJ’s head office in New Kingston.

Vision 2030 Jamaica seeks to reposition the island to achieve developed country status within 11 years and, in the process, make it the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business.

The fourth MTF covers fiscal years 2018/19 to 2020/21, and presents the medium-term development priorities, strategies and actions to be pursued under each of Vision 2030 Jamaica’s 15 National Outcomes.

The strategic priorities to be addressed are human capital development; social protection and inclusion; values and attitudes; rule of law and timely justice; public sector efficiency and effectiveness; economic stability, growth and employment; international competitiveness; and environmental sustainability and climate change response.

“These priorities are intended to be translated into a range of initiatives towards advancing the country’s development results,” the Director General pointed out.

Dr. Henry said the 2018-2021 MTF aligns with the strategies being pursued under the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the relevant targets to facilitate Jamaica’s achievement of Agenda 2030.

Dr. Henry said new MTF will consolidate the developmental gains made under previous frameworks covering the periods 2009 to 2018.

Additionally, he said it will strengthen the foundations for achieving Jamaica’s long-term results, “taking into account the many opportunities that surround us, the current developmental challenges that we are confronted with, and the global context”.

“It is important to note that the implementation of the MTF is undertaken by the public and private sectors, civil society organisations, and academia,” Dr. Henry added.