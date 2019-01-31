Security Forces will Maintain Strong Presence in St. James – Senator Reid

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, is assuring that the security forces will maintain a strong presence in St. James, after the State of Public Emergency (SOE) has expired.

“We are going to make sure there are numbers on the ground in terms of security forces; we are going to use all the resources available,” he said.

Senator Reid was speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on Wednesday (January 30).

The SOE, which was declared by Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, in January 2018, will end on Thursday (January 31).

Mr. Reid said more details will be revealed during this year’s Budget Debate “on our commitment to putting resources behind national security.”

“It is going to receive the highest priority in terms of funding,” the Minister pointed out.

“I want to assure the nation that notwithstanding limitations, we are going to work very hard to assure our citizens in St. James and Jamaica, that Jamaica is a safe country for all our citizens,” he added.

The SOE which was declared in St. Catherine North, ended on January 2, while the SOE in sections of the Corporate Area terminated on January 7.