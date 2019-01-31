Cabinet Approves $1.29 Billion Contract to Develop Beach Park in Mobay

Cabinet has approved the award of a $1.29 billion contract to develop the Closed Harbour Beach Park in Montego Bay, St. James.

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC), which is spearheading the project, has awarded the contract to M&M Construction Ltd. to construct a state-of-the-art beach park at the property, which is also known as ‘Dump-up Beach’.

This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, during a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on Wednesday (January 30).

The 16-acre property is to be transformed into a world-class recreational space with amenities that will be operated as a free access licensed public beach and multi-purpose park.

The works, which are slated to commence soon, entail site filling and grading and support services, including electrical, sewerage, storm water drainage and telecommunications.

There are also plans to widen the sidewalk and install new perimeter fencing along Gloucester Avenue and Howard Cooke Boulevard.

The park will feature soft and hard landscaping, a jogging trail, an outdoor amphitheatre, multipurpose courts, a children’s play area, food kiosks, a boardwalk and other amenities.

The renovation of Closed Harbour Beach forms part of the UDC’s Montego Bay Redevelopment Programme, and has been identified by the Corporation as one of the sites with high potential to spur further development of the city.