Cross Roads Tax Office will not be open Monday, November 1

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising the public that the Cross Roads Tax Office will not be open to the public Monday, November 1, 2021. The decision was taken following an assessment of a malfunctioning air conditioning unit which caused smoke and fumes to be emitted into the building around mid–morning on Sunday. Service providers have already been contacted to effect the necessary repairs to have the office reopened as quickly as possible.

Customers are advised to use the TAJ website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, which offers a wide range of services such as filing and paying business related taxes, as well as paying property tax, certificate of fitness fees, driver’s licence renewal, applying for Tax Compliance Certification, and GCT registration. Customers needing to access services not yet available online are asked to visit the Kingston or St. Andrew Revenue Service Centres or any other Tax Office convenient to them.