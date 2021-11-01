Advertisement
COVID-19 Update for Sunday, October 31, 2021

Coronavirus
November 1, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 109 89,123
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 58 50,693
Males 51 38,427
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 8 months to 83 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 4 4,814
Hanover 1 2,882
KSA 30 22,032
Manchester 3 5,887
Portland 0 2,477
St. Ann 14 6,570
St. Catherine 32 16,608
St. Elizabeth 2 4,095
St. James 9 8,693
St. Mary 3 2,887
St. Thomas 6 3,824
Trelawny 2 3,300
Westmoreland 3 5,054
     
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 99 10 0 109
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 78,611 6,634 3,878 89,123
NEGATIVE today

 

 837 All negatives are included in PCR tests 340 1,177
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 363,642 189,868 553,510
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 936 10 340 1,286
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 442,253 6,634 193,746 642,633
Positivity Rate[1] 11.5%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 7* 2,243
Coincidental Deaths 0 187
Deaths under investigation 0 341
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 187 58,091
Active Cases 28,169  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 41,940  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalized 256  
Patients Moderately Ill 59  
Patients Severely Ill 26  
Patients Critically Ill 13  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 1  
Home 27,894  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 1 3,122
Imported 3 1,321
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 1 4,182
Under Investigation 104 80,262
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

* COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (October 3 – 30, 2021)

  • A 66-year-old Female from Manchester
  • A 65-year-old Male from St. Catherine
  • An 86-year-old Male from St. Mary
  • A 71-year-old Male from Clarendon
  • A 70-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew, whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 65-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew, whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 66-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew, whose death was previously under investigation

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

