COVID-19 Update for Sunday, October 31, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|109
|89,123
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|58
|50,693
|Males
|51
|38,427
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|8 months to 83 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|4
|4,814
|Hanover
|1
|2,882
|KSA
|30
|22,032
|Manchester
|3
|5,887
|Portland
|0
|2,477
|St. Ann
|14
|6,570
|St. Catherine
|32
|16,608
|St. Elizabeth
|2
|4,095
|St. James
|9
|8,693
|St. Mary
|3
|2,887
|St. Thomas
|6
|3,824
|Trelawny
|2
|3,300
|Westmoreland
|3
|5,054
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|99
|10
|0
|109
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|78,611
|6,634
|3,878
|89,123
|NEGATIVE today
|837
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|340
|1,177
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|363,642
|189,868
|553,510
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|936
|10
|340
|1,286
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|442,253
|6,634
|193,746
|642,633
|Positivity Rate[1]
|11.5%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|7*
|2,243
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|187
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|341
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|187
|58,091
|Active Cases
|28,169
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|41,940
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|256
|Patients Moderately Ill
|59
|Patients Severely Ill
|26
|Patients Critically Ill
|13
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|1
|Home
|27,894
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|1
|3,122
|Imported
|3
|1,321
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|1
|4,182
|Under Investigation
|104
|80,262
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
* COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (October 3 – 30, 2021)
- A 66-year-old Female from Manchester
- A 65-year-old Male from St. Catherine
- An 86-year-old Male from St. Mary
- A 71-year-old Male from Clarendon
- A 70-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew, whose death was previously under investigation
- A 65-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew, whose death was previously under investigation
- A 66-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew, whose death was previously under investigation
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing