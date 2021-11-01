November Is Youth Month

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information will be observing Youth Month in November under the theme ‘Evolve’.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams said this year’s theme is intended to promote a strong sense of self awareness among youth and encourage a deeper understanding of self in the context of a more dynamic and innovative world.

“It also seeks to promote health and wellbeing among youth and encourage them to practice healthy lifestyle choices, youth entrepreneurship, training and (to take advantage of) employment opportunities to enable them to learn and adopt best practices to evolve or improve,” Mrs. Williams said at the National Youth Month Church Service held virtually today (October 31).

She reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for youth empowerment, personal development, and contribution to shaping public policy in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

Mrs. Williams noted that a major area of focus for policy makers is ensuring that the aspirations of young people are at the mainstream of social, national, and economic development efforts.

This, she said, is being facilitated through multi- dimensional approaches and initiatives to address the challenges currently facing the youth, while optimizing their strengths and opportunities.

“We are committed to placing our youth across our various sectors to engage in more meaningful partnerships in developing appropriate interventions and services that affect their lives,” Minister Williams emphasized.

The National Church Service is the first of a series of activities being coordinated by the Youth and Adolescents Policy Division (YAPD) in recognition of Youth Month, November 2021.

Other activities include the staging of the Prime Minister’s National Youth Award for Excellence. The ceremony will recognize young people who have made valuable contributions to various areas of nation building.

There will also be opportunities for round table discussions, training workshops and exposure to business networking throughout the month.