Critical Pieces of Crime-Fighting Legislation Being Advanced

Critical pieces of crime-fighting legislation will be advanced to support the work of the security forces, improve public order and safety, and reduce crime and violence.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, provided an update on the legislative framework while making his contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 25).
He said changes will be made to the Immigration Restriction (Commonwealth Citizens and Aliens Act) and the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Amendment) ZOSO Bill this year.
Dr. Chang stated that other pieces of legislation that have been prioritised for conclusion this year include amendments to the Fingerprint Act and further amendment to the Proceeds of Crime Act, to include provisions for unexplained wealth.
The pieces of legislation that have been passed and enacted include the Anti-Gang (Amendment) Act; the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) Law and Regulations; the Corrections (Amendment) Act, 2021; the Trafficking in Persons (Amendment) Act; and the Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act, 2022.
“Successful crime-fighting depends on three legs – good policing, effective social intervention and, of course, a robust legislative framework. This Government [is] developing a modern legislative framework, and we have done major work, [but] there’s more to be done,” he said.