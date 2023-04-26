Traffic Ticket Management System Digitised

The Government has digitised the Traffic Ticket Management System (TTMS) with electronic ticketing capability, which now provides a foundation for efficient public-order enforcement and better use of fixed-fine regimes.
“It is working. We have seen our officers issuing the tickets. They are issuing 7,000-plus tickets per week, with 800 ticket machines,” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, said.
He added: “They enjoy doing it, and they are proving to others that they’re not out there to collect money, they are issuing the tickets; [the] Government is getting the money.”
The Minister was making his contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 25).
Dr. Chang noted that while indiscipline on the roads remains high, police officers are approaching their job with enthusiasm.
“We’ll find them all. Eventually, I’m sure it will settle in as the courts take on their side of the job, and individuals will begin to see significant improvement and good order on our roadways,” he stated.
The Traffic Ticket Management System is a centralised web-based platform, designed to improve traffic ticket management from the point of issuance to either the payment of fines at tax offices or adjudication in court.
Through the project, smart android devices and portable printers will be used to facilitate the electronic issuance of traffic tickets.