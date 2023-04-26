Petrojam Adopts a Clinic

Petrojam Limited has committed $1 million annually for the next three years to the Montego Bay Type 5 Health Centre, under the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) Adopt-A-Clinic Initiative.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the two parties, recently, at the St. James-based facility, formalising the arrangement.
Along with the financial assistance, the nation’s oil refinery company will be donating an electrocardiogram machine to the health centre.
“Most people think of oil and gas when they hear about Petrojam, but contributing to the development of Jamaica’s health sector is a vital pillar of the company’s corporate social responsibility activities,” Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said at the signing ceremony.
In supporting the health system, Petrojam is also known to host health fairs year after year.
“In addition to the MOHW’s efforts, partnerships like this are needed to ensure that we continue progressing towards our health sector goals. By supporting clinics in our communities, we can help to bridge the gap between the health sector needs of our communities and the available resources,” the Minister said.
Through the Adopt-A-Clinic programme, individuals, organisations, and businesses are collaborating with clinics in communities across the island. The goal is to provide much-needed support and improve the centres’ capacity to provide care.
Adopt-A-Clinic is managed and administered by the Health for Life and Wellness Foundation Limited, the non-profit affiliate of the MOHW.