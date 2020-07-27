COVID-19 update

Jamaica recorded six new COVID-

19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed positives for the

island to 837.

The newly confirmed cases consist of three (3) females and three (3) males, aged 23 to

56 years and with addresses in Kingston and St. Andrew (3), St. Catherine (2) and St.

Ann (1). Five (5) of the cases are imported while the sixth is under investigation.

At this time, 303 imported cases; 247 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 44

local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace

cluster in St. Catherine; and seven (7) under investigation.

Some 472 (56%) of the confirmed cases are females and 365 (44%) are males, with

their ages ranging from two (2) months to 87 years.

Of the 837 cases confirmed with COVID-19 to date, 711 (84.9%) have recovered, 41

(4.9%) were repatriated and 10 (1.2%) have died.

There are 54 (6.5%) active cases currently under observation, including two moderately ill persons. There are no critically ill cases at this time.

Also in the last 24 hours, testing numbers moved to 35,417, including 34,516

negatives, the 837 positives and 64 pending.