Nurses Association of Jamaica Receives Donation from Jamaica Chinese Friendship Association

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (left), admires artwork done by proprietor of Art Smart, Michael Denton (seated right), during a tour of booths at the virtual staging of the ‘Christmas in July’ Trade Show at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Thursday (July 23). Looking on (from left) are Chairman, Tourism Linkages Council, Adam Stewart; and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Jennifer Griffith.

