National Parenting Support Commission Hosting Back-to-School Information Sessions

The National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC) is hosting a series of high priority information sessions to assist parents and guardians with preparations for their children’s return to school for the 2020/21 academic year, which starts in September.

The sessions, which are being facilitated via the Zoom digital platform, will enable facilitators and participants to explore the schooling modalities and blended approaches that have been approved as the options to facilitate the teaching/learning experience.

This, in light of the education sector’s disruption by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) during the 2019/20 academic year which resulted in adjustments in format by which lessons were imparted, from classroom settings to remote/online mediums.

The interventions include: the rotational approach, extended day approach, and whole day approach, and home schooling and online learning.

All forums are being staged in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and the National Parent Teachers Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ).

The sessions, which are being held across the Ministry’s six Regions, got underway on Saturday, July 25 in Region One, incorporating Kingston and St. Andrew.

Others are scheduled for: Region Two – Portland, St. Thomas and St. Mary – July 28; Region Three – St. Ann and Trelawny – August 4; Region Four – St. James, Hanover and Westmoreland – August 8; Region Five – Manchester and St. Elizabeth – August 11; and Region Six – St. Catherine and Clarendon – August 15, and will start at 6:30 p.m. each day.

Chief Executive Officer of the NPSC, which falls under the Ministry, Kaysia Kerr, said consequent on the COVID-19 outbreak, it is important that parents be provided with ongoing support and information as they prepare for the new school year.

“We know the concerns are many. So clear and key information will assist parents in making pertinent decisions that will promote the best interest of their children,” she told JIS News.

Miss Kerr pointed out that while these sessions will be hosted via Zoom, other modalities will be utilized to engage individuals on other days to ensure that every parent or guardian can benefit from the information being imparted.

She further emphasized the importance of ensuring that parents and guardians parents remain “our solid partners in education, especially as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic”,

Individuals are being encouraged to participate in the sessions, and also direct queries to Mrs. Sonia Orregio via email at sonia.orregio@moey.gov.jm, or by telephone at 876-967-7977.