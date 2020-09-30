live stream Rural Economic Development Initiative II (REDI II) Virtual Official Project Launch @ 10:00am
COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Coronavirus
September 30, 2020
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 74 6,482
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Males 30 2,939
Females 43 3,524
Under Investigation 1 19
AGE RANGE 2 months to 87 years  

1 day to 104 years

 
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 0 364
Hanover 0 61
Kingston & St. Andrew 34 2,410
Manchester 0 285
Portland 0 271
St. Ann 1 262
St. Catherine 8 1,485
St. Elizabeth 0 164
St. James 30 465
St. Mary 1 159
St. Thomas 0 364
Trelawny 0 75
Westmoreland 0 117
COVID-19 TESTING    
Samples Tested

 

 357 78,622
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 3  
Results Positive

 

 74 6,482
Results Negative

 

 280 72,079
Results Pending

 

 3 61
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 6* 107

 
Coincidental Deaths 1+ 6

 
Deaths under investigation 4 10
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered

 

 97 1,867
Active Cases 4,419  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 11  
Number in Home Quarantine 20,707  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised 137  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 27  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 13  
     
     
NON-HOSPITAL INSOLATION    
Step Down 7  
State Facilities 6  
Home 4,272  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Imported 0 480
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 390
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 802
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 74 4,574

 

*Summary of Deaths
• A 59-year-old female from St. Catherine.
• A 77-year-old male from St. Elizabeth.
• A 59-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew.
• A 70-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew.

• A 52-year-old-male from St. Catherine.
[This case was previously classified as Under Investigation]

• A 54-year-old female from St. Catherine.
[This case was previously classified as Under Investigation]

+ Coincidental Death
• 28-year-old male from St. Catherine.

