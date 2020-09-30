COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Robert Morgan (right), presents a copy of the Quick Reference Guide for the Government’s Records and Information Management (RIM) Programme implementation to Executive Director for the Overseas Examinations Commission (OEC), Hector Stephenson, during Monday’s (September 28) digital launch of the initiative targeting for the third cohort of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs). The OEC is among the 25 target entities under this phase. The programme’s implementation is being led by the Jamaica Archives and Records Division (JARD), an agency of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, with support from the Cabinet Office.

