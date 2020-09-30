COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|74
|6,482
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|30
|2,939
|Females
|43
|3,524
|Under Investigation
|1
|19
|AGE RANGE
|2 months to 87 years
|
1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|364
|Hanover
|0
|61
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|34
|2,410
|Manchester
|0
|285
|Portland
|0
|271
|St. Ann
|1
|262
|St. Catherine
|8
|1,485
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|164
|St. James
|30
|465
|St. Mary
|1
|159
|St. Thomas
|0
|364
|Trelawny
|0
|75
|Westmoreland
|0
|117
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|357
|78,622
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|3
|Results Positive
|74
|6,482
|Results Negative
|280
|72,079
|Results Pending
|3
|61
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|6*
|107
|Coincidental Deaths
|1+
|6
|Deaths under investigation
|4
|10
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|97
|1,867
|Active Cases
|4,419
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|11
|Number in Home Quarantine
|20,707
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|137
|Patients Moderately Ill
|27
|Patients Critically Ill
|13
|NON-HOSPITAL INSOLATION
|Step Down
|7
|State Facilities
|6
|Home
|4,272
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|480
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|390
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|802
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|74
|4,574
*Summary of Deaths
• A 59-year-old female from St. Catherine.
• A 77-year-old male from St. Elizabeth.
• A 59-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew.
• A 70-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew.
• A 52-year-old-male from St. Catherine.
[This case was previously classified as Under Investigation]
• A 54-year-old female from St. Catherine.
[This case was previously classified as Under Investigation]
+ Coincidental Death
• 28-year-old male from St. Catherine.