Education Ministry Provides Support to Grieving Family

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, has pledged continued support to the family of eight-year-old Naomi Jones, who died tragically on the weekend at her home in Commodore, St. Catharine.

During a visit to the home on Tuesday (September 29), the Minister assured the family members that grief counsellors from the Ministry will continue to work with them and that assistance will be provided to cover funeral expenses.

She expressed condolences and encouraged the grieving family not to despair but to seek solace in their spiritual belief.

She noted that immediately after hearing the news, the Ministry’s support team was activated to “make sure that they are here in person, to support you”.

Mrs. Williams said that the staff at the Ministry were devastated by the untimely passing of the late Linstead Primary and Junior High School student.

“We consider the children in the education system to be our children. It touched our hearts, because we are parents as well,” she noted.

“It is not something that anyone would wish to happen to someone. Our children are precious, they are innocent, and as adults it is a special privilege that we have to take care of them and guide them,” she noted.

Principal of Linstead Primary and Junior High, Gloria Johnson, who was at the home, also pledged the full support of the school community.

She praised the stepfather of her late student, Howard Marshall, for the role he played in her life.

“The love, the attachment, everything that we would want from a male figure, he gave to the child, and the school is behind them,” the principal said.

Minister Williams was accompanied on the visit by members of the Ministry’s counselling unit, personnel from the regional office, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), and officials from the Linstead Primary and Junior High School.