Tropical Wave East of Jamaica …Flash Flood Watch Now in Effect

The Meteorological Service has issued:

– A Flash Flood Watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes.

– Effective until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

– A Tropical Wave currently located east of Jamaica is forecast to move across the island on Wednesday. As this system moves across Jamaica, increased rainfall is expected across the island through to Thursday.

– Projections are for periods of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms to affect sections of most parishes, especially eastern and central parishes, beginning tonight and continuing through to Thursday evening.

– Fishers and other marine operators are urged to exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

– A FLASH FLOOD WATCH means that flash flooding is possible and residents are advised to take precautionary measures, keep informed by listening to further releases from the Meteorological Service and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a Warning is issued.

– The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation.