COVID-19 Update for Thursday, May 06, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|90
|46,428
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|49
|25,984
|Males
|41
|20,441
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 91 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|9
|2,555
|Hanover
|2
|1,240
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|19
|13,139
|Manchester
|3
|2,797
|Portland
|1
|1,505
|St. Ann
|17
|2,978
|St. Catherine
|23
|9,124
|St. Elizabeth
|4
|1,854
|St. James
|6
|4,421
|St. Mary
|2
|1,459
|St. Thomas
|1
|1,826
|Trelawny
|0
|1,596
|
Westmoreland
|3
|1,934
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|86
|1
|3
|90
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|42,468
|1,637
|2,323
|46,428
|NEGATIVE today
|777
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|392
|1169
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|231,562
|62,161
|293,723
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|863
|1
|395
|1,259
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|274,030
|1,637
|64,484
|340,151
|Positivity Rate
|10.1%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3
|801
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|120
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|132
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|125
|22,018
|
Active Cases
|23,267
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|1
|
Number in Home Quarantine
|24,791
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|231
|Patients Moderately Ill
|11
|
Patients Critically Ill
|21
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|0
|Home
|23,025
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,490
|Imported
|3
|917
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,130
|Under Investigation
|87
|40,655
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*DEATHS
- A 66-year-old female from Manchester
- A 48-year-old male from Portland
- An 88-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew