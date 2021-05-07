live stream Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Low Cost Housing Design Competition @ 10:00 am
COVID-19 Update for Thursday, May 06, 2021

Coronavirus
May 7, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 90 46,428
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 49 25,984
Males 41 20,441
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 1 year to 91 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 9 2,555
Hanover 2 1,240
Kingston & St. Andrew 19 13,139
Manchester 3 2,797
Portland 1 1,505
St. Ann 17 2,978
St. Catherine 23 9,124
St. Elizabeth 4 1,854
St. James 6 4,421
St. Mary 2 1,459
St. Thomas 1 1,826
Trelawny 0 1,596
 

Westmoreland

 3 1,934
     
 

COVID-19 TESTING

    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 86 1 3 90
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 42,468 1,637 2,323 46,428
NEGATIVE today

 

 777 All negatives are included in PCR tests 392 1169
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 231,562 62,161 293,723
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 863 1 395 1,259
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 274,030 1,637 64,484 340,151
Positivity Rate

 

 10.1%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 3 801
Coincidental Deaths

 

 0 120
Deaths under investigation 0 132
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 125 22,018
 

Active Cases

 

 23,267  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 1  
 

Number in Home Quarantine

 

 24,791  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised

 

 231  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 11  
 

Patients Critically Ill

 21  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 0  
Home 23,025  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,490
Imported 3 917
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,130
Under Investigation 87 40,655
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*DEATHS

  • A 66-year-old female from Manchester
  • A 48-year-old male from Portland
  • An 88-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew

 

