Clean-Up Exercise In Several St. James Communities

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA)/Western Parks and Markets (WMP) Waste Management Limited conducted a successful community clean-up and sensitisation exercise across several communities in St. James recently.

The activity was carried out in recognition of Earth Day 2021, under the theme ‘Restore Our Earth’.

Communities such as Irwin, Retirement and Gutters in the parish were among the areas where teams from the Administrative and Public Health Departments of WPM removed old appliances and bulky materials, and cleaned mini dump sites, while persons residing in the area were sensitised on proper solid waste disposal practices.

Plastic bottles were also retrieved from household wastes to be taken to Recycling Partners of Jamaica Limited.

Community Relations Officer at the NSWMA/Western Parks and Markets (WMP) Waste Management Limited, Sharnon Williams, told JIS News that it is imperative that the public understand the importance of a clean environment.

“We are moving those [materials] today and we are also picking up the plastic bottles and sensitising residents about the importance of taking care of the environment,” Ms. Williams outlined.

“It is extremely important, so we can get rid of rodents. We don’t want rodent infestation [and] we don’t want the stench. We just want the place to be clean. Essentially, human beings will also benefit,” she added.

Ms. Williams said that it will take everyone to promote and maintain a clean Jamaica. She noted that eliminating illegal dumping sites, separating plastic bottle wastes and taking care of the environment are among the priorities for the entity.

“I just want to encourage everybody to partner with us. Jamaica‘s beauty is collective duty. The NSWMA, we have a duty to collect the garbage, but you also have a duty to package your garbage properly, store it until it is time for collection,” she indicated.

Ms. Williams said the entity is now looking forward to Labour Day on May 23 as well as National Solid Waste Day on June 6.