Water Supply In Caymanas Estate To Be Improved

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) is securing funds for the $290-million Caymanas Estate Water project, to significantly improve supply of the commodity in the area.

Making the disclosure during his contribution to the 2021/2022 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 5, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, said four new wells will be constructed, while another four will be rehabilitated.

“The project will satisfy 100 per cent of the UDC’s planned residential and industrial demand, and 62 per cent of the irrigation demand, thereby meeting the existing and future developmental needs,” Mr. Warmington said.

He said the area, which occupies 4,332 hectares of land and is home to seven communities, has been designated by the UDC as the Caymanas Estate Development Area (CEDA), and is recognised by the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) as a licensed service provider for water and sewerage.

Mr. Warmington told the House that in meeting the existing water demand, the current wells are at risk of over-production, and resulting in increased salinity, so the UDC embarked on a phased project to assess and rehabilitate the well field, with the assessment, feasibility and design phases completed in 2019.

The Estate also features agricultural, commercial, light industrial, recreational and green space developments, and is earmarked for future growth under the UDC’s Caymanas Estate Development Plan, with a residential component alone set to grow to more than 3,700 households.

Mr. Warmington reported that the Central Wastewater Treatment Company, which treats waste water generated from Kingston and St. Andrew, Caymanas Estate, and sections of Portmore in St. Catherine, is seeing an operating profit of $248.5 million for the year ending March 31, 2021, following last year’s operating loss of $70.8 million.

“The Government is working assiduously to ensure that Jamaica’s water resources will be available for generations to come. We remain committed to the task, we call upon all citizens to do their part in protecting and conserving our water resources. Be water smart. The Ministry, along with its water agencies, is also ensuring that our water resources are protected, properly managed and sustainably developed,” the Minister said.