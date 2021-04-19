Drought Affects Output At NWC Facilities

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that the drought has caused a decline in inflow, and a shortfall in production at some of its facilities in the western division. As a result of the shortfall in the amount of water available for distribution, customers served by these systems will either experience low water pressure or intermittent supply.
Affected systems include
|SYSTEMS
|PARISH
|AREAS SERVED
|Hannah Spring
|St Elizabeth
|New Hope, Sellington, Shewberry, Fyffes Pen, Cataboo and Hannah
|Aberdeen Spring
|St Elizabeth
|Aberdeen and Top Williams
|Logwood Treatment Plant
|Hanover
|Logwood, March Town, Cave Valley, Santoy, Orange Bay, Negril, Sheffield, Green Island, Salt Spring, Lucea, Esher, Elgin Town, Malcolm Heights, Haughton, Court, Cauldwell, Pell River, First Hill, Archwell, Saxam, Bloody Bay, New Hope, Retreat and Westland Mt.
|New Milns Pumping Station
|Hanover
|New Milns, Welcome, Cacoon, Nyerere Farm, Haddington, Watford Hill and Woodland
|Cascade Pumping Station
|Hanover
|Cascade, Pondside, Great Valley, Jericho, Retrieve, Claremount, Smithfield, Willoughby and Cold Spring
|Endeavour Pumping Station
|St James
|Mount Horeb, Fern, Rushea and Plum
|Mafoota Pumping Station
|St James
|Mafoota, Roehampton, Rocky Hill, Wales Pond, Lawson, Comfort Hall and Windsor Castle
|Niagara Treatment Plant
|St James
|Niagara, Johnson, Elderslie, Accompong and Jointwood
|Reading Spring
|St James
|Reading, Bogue Hill, Bogue Heights and Ramble Hill
|Tangle River
|St James
|Tangle River
|Vaughnsfield
|Vaughnsfield, sections of German Town
|Dantrout Pumping station
|St James
|Dantrout, Marchmont Road, German Town, Seaford Town, St Leonard, Mt Spring, Coffee Ground, Chesterfield and Gardener.
|Queen of Spain 1, 2& 3 Wells
|Trelawny
|Wakefield, Bounty Hall, Deeside, Drumilly, Hammersmith, Friendship, Bunkers Hill and Green Park
The NWC is advising that it will continue to monitor these systems and provide updates. In the meantime, the NWC is encouraging customers to store water for use, should there be interruptions in the supply.
For further information and assistance, customers may contact the NWC call centre at 888-225-5692.