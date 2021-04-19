Drought Affects Output At NWC Facilities

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that the drought has caused a decline in inflow, and a shortfall in production at some of its facilities in the western division. As a result of the shortfall in the amount of water available for distribution, customers served by these systems will either experience low water pressure or intermittent supply.

Affected systems include

SYSTEMS PARISH AREAS SERVED Hannah Spring St Elizabeth New Hope, Sellington, Shewberry, Fyffes Pen, Cataboo and Hannah Aberdeen Spring St Elizabeth Aberdeen and Top Williams Logwood Treatment Plant Hanover Logwood, March Town, Cave Valley, Santoy, Orange Bay, Negril, Sheffield, Green Island, Salt Spring, Lucea, Esher, Elgin Town, Malcolm Heights, Haughton, Court, Cauldwell, Pell River, First Hill, Archwell, Saxam, Bloody Bay, New Hope, Retreat and Westland Mt. New Milns Pumping Station Hanover New Milns, Welcome, Cacoon, Nyerere Farm, Haddington, Watford Hill and Woodland Cascade Pumping Station Hanover Cascade, Pondside, Great Valley, Jericho, Retrieve, Claremount, Smithfield, Willoughby and Cold Spring Endeavour Pumping Station St James Mount Horeb, Fern, Rushea and Plum Mafoota Pumping Station St James Mafoota, Roehampton, Rocky Hill, Wales Pond, Lawson, Comfort Hall and Windsor Castle Niagara Treatment Plant St James Niagara, Johnson, Elderslie, Accompong and Jointwood Reading Spring St James Reading, Bogue Hill, Bogue Heights and Ramble Hill Tangle River St James Tangle River Vaughnsfield Vaughnsfield, sections of German Town Dantrout Pumping station St James Dantrout, Marchmont Road, German Town, Seaford Town, St Leonard, Mt Spring, Coffee Ground, Chesterfield and Gardener. Queen of Spain 1, 2& 3 Wells Trelawny Wakefield, Bounty Hall, Deeside, Drumilly, Hammersmith, Friendship, Bunkers Hill and Green Park

The NWC is advising that it will continue to monitor these systems and provide updates. In the meantime, the NWC is encouraging customers to store water for use, should there be interruptions in the supply.

For further information and assistance, customers may contact the NWC call centre at 888-225-5692.