    COVID-19 Update for Sunday, December 5, 2021

    December 6, 2021
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
    Confirmed Cases 67 91,536
    SEX CLASSIFICATION    
    Females 46 52,086
    Males 21 39,447
    Under Investigation 0 3
    AGE RANGE 1 day to 92 years 1 day to 108 years
         
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
    Clarendon 1 4,930
    Hanover 6 2,970
    Kingston & St. Andrew 11 22,614
    Manchester 1 5,971
    Portland 3 2,519
    St. Ann 16 6,810
    St. Catherine 6 17,166
    St. Elizabeth 0 4,187
    St. James 13 8,911
    St. Mary 1 3,025
    St. Thomas 3 3,941
    Trelawny 1 3,353
    Westmoreland 5 5,139
         
         
         
    COVID-19 TESTING    
    Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

     

    		 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
    POSITIVES Today

     

    		 46 17 4 67
    Cumulative POSITIVES

     

    		 80,721 6,892 3,923 91,536
    NEGATIVE today

     

    		 752 All negatives are included in PCR tests 133 885
    Cumulative NEGATIVES

     

    		 389,661 196,968 586,629
    TOTAL TESTS TODAY

     

    		 798 17 137 952
    TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

     

    		 470,382 6,892 200,891 678,165
    Positivity Rate[1]  7.7%    
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
    Deaths 0 2,410
    Coincidental Deaths 0 191
    Deaths Under Investigation 0 343
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
    Recovered 154 63,096
    Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 600  
         
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
    Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
    Number in Home Quarantine 20,960  
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
    Number Hospitalized 137  
    Patients Moderately Ill 20  
    Patients Severely Ill 14  
    Patients Critically Ill 10  
    NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
    Step Down Facilities 0  
    State Facilities 3  
    Home 25,247  
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
    Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,150
    Imported 0 1,353
    Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,392
    Under Investigation 67 82,405
    Workplace Cluster 0 236

     

     

     

    [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

