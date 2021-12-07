COVID-19 Update for Sunday, December 5, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|67
|91,536
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|46
|52,086
|Males
|21
|39,447
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 day to 92 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|4,930
|Hanover
|6
|2,970
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|11
|22,614
|Manchester
|1
|5,971
|Portland
|3
|2,519
|St. Ann
|16
|6,810
|St. Catherine
|6
|17,166
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|4,187
|St. James
|13
|8,911
|St. Mary
|1
|3,025
|St. Thomas
|3
|3,941
|Trelawny
|1
|3,353
|Westmoreland
|5
|5,139
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|46
|17
|4
|67
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|80,721
|6,892
|3,923
|91,536
|NEGATIVE today
|752
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|133
|885
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|389,661
|196,968
|586,629
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|798
|17
|137
|952
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|470,382
|6,892
|200,891
|678,165
|Positivity Rate[1]
|7.7%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|2,410
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|191
|Deaths Under Investigation
|0
|343
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|154
|63,096
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|600
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|20,960
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|137
|Patients Moderately Ill
|20
|Patients Severely Ill
|14
|Patients Critically Ill
|10
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|3
|Home
|25,247
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,150
|Imported
|0
|1,353
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,392
|Under Investigation
|67
|82,405
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing