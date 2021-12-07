Outgoing “Civil Servant of the Year” Passes the Baton

Top Civil Servants of the Year 2020/21, say they were able to improve lives of vulnerable persons and it left them feeling “a sense of achievement and pride,” as they gave to the development of children.

Speaking on behalf of the two other 2020/21 Civil Servants of the Year, Marie Hall reported that the $150,000 awarded to them for a joint project by First Heritage Credit Union, was added to other donations. This was used to paint the recreational equipment of the play area at the Portmore based Faith Temple Academy, and “significantly” improved the St. Monica’s Home for the Elderly in White Mall, St. Catherine.

“Our dedication and passion to public service is reflected and echoed in the lasting legacy and impact this intervention has had on the residents and staff,” she said while addressing the recent awards ceremony for the 2021/22 Civil Servants of the Year, held at the Knutsford Court Hotel, in New Kingston.

“We are happy that we were able to serve our country as Civil Servants of the Year 2020. The journey and the experience were remarkable and rewarding to create change and impact lives in a positive, meaningful and inspiring way. We were humbled by the experience. There is a true sense of happiness that we feel when working for a cause that’s bigger than us,” Miss Hall added.

She noted that FHC has been “steadfast” in its ongoing financial support and commitment, by partnering with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, “affording civil servants the opportunity to fulfill our mission of making a difference in the society. Their involvement is more than writing cheques, as it is a firm demonstration of working together to make a difference, to improve lives in communities, and for that “we applaud you for highlighting the work and worth of civil servants.”

Mis Hall was awarded in the Technical Support category, Juliet Lakeman in the Management category, and Stephen Williams for Middle Management.

“We are motivated to continue advocating for the vulnerable and children in our communities, to look to new possibilities, to connect, build and maintain relationships and create change,” she told her audience.

The 2021/22 awardees are: The Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Special Projects Manager, Andrine Davidson (Management) Driver with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Clayton McCalla (Technical Support), and Acting Manager of Information Systems at the Administrator-General Department, Ronald Frue (Middle Management).

“It is now your turn to serve out of sincere compassion and with integrity. Embrace the challenges and opportunities, believe in yourselves and shine like a beacon of light,” Miss Hall told the new awardees.