MBCCI To Host Crime Summit

The Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) will be collaborating with stakeholders in St. James to host a major crime summit in February 2022.

MBCCI’s President, Janet Silvera, made the disclosure while addressing the St. James Municipal Corporation’s Multi-Sectorial Forum held at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre recently.

She stated that the event will be centred around devising counteractive measures to tackle crime and violence in Montego Bay and the wider St. James parish.

“I don’t need to tell you why this is critical to the city of Montego Bay or the parish of St. James,” Ms. Silvera stated.

She explained that the summit will be held over two days at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall and will feature key stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

“On the first day, we will be targeting at-risk youths. The emphasis is on engaging motivational speakers, business leaders and other stakeholders who can provide some direction for youths in Montego Bay and its environs through presentations and social interventions,” Ms. Silvera outlined.

“On day two, we will be focusing on law enforcement, providing avenues to assist the police with crime-fighting. Our speakers will focus on security solutions that will enable citizen safety and security,” she added.

Ms. Silvera noted that the MBCCI is committed to creating a united front in the fight against crime and violence to build a safe and secure environment for citizens.

She indicated that targeting troubled youngsters and having them included in both the development and implementation of crime-fighting strategies “will help them to get a better understanding of our crime situation”.

“We will target youth groups ,such as the Norwood Community Benevolent Society and the national police youth clubs,” Ms. Silvera pointed out.

“We will engage various stakeholders and organisations as we seek to get this crime situation under control by engaging presenters who will recommend sustainable crime-fighting measures,” she added.

The St. James Municipal Corporation’s Multi-Sectorial Forum was held under the theme ‘Building & Sustaining a Resilient City’.

The event featured heads of agencies and other stakeholders making presentations on topics related to health, disaster risk management, infrastructure and traffic management, policing strategies, COVID-19, and vaccination, among others.