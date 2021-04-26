COVID-19 Update For Sunday, April 25, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|141
|45,145
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|76
|25,254
|Males
|65
|19,888
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to 91 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|14
|2,482
|Hanover
|0
|12,10
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|29
|12,870
|Manchester
|13
|2,706
|Portland
|2
|1,455
|St. Ann
|24
|2,836
|St. Catherine
|19
|8,888
|St. Elizabeth
|11
|1,803
|St. James
|4
|4,318
|St. Mary
|4
|1,391
|St. Thomas
|11
|1,755
|Trelawny
|2
|1,565
|
Westmoreland
|8
|1,866
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|137
|2
|2
|141
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|41,370
|1,525
|2,250
|45,145
|NEGATIVE today
|656
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|136
|792
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|224,958
|55,433
|280,391
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|793
|2
|138
|933
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|266,328
|1,525
|57,683
|325,536
|Positivity Rate
|17.5%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|761
|A 53 year old female from Westmoreland whose death was previously under investigation.
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|113
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|128
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|107
|20,626
|
Active Cases
|23,429
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|27
|Number in Home Quarantine
|29,087
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|253
|Patients Moderately Ill
|11
|
Patients Critically Ill
|27
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|8
|Home
|23,153
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,449
|Imported
|0
|894
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,062
|Under Investigation
|141
|39,504
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
