COVID-19 Update For Sunday, April 25, 2021

Coronavirus
April 26, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
Confirmed Cases 141 45,145  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 76 25,254  
Males 65 19,888  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 2 years to 91 years 1 day to 108 years  
   

 

    
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 14 2,482  
Hanover 0 12,10  
Kingston & St. Andrew 29 12,870  
Manchester 13 2,706  
Portland 2 1,455  
St. Ann 24 2,836  
St. Catherine 19 8,888  
St. Elizabeth 11 1,803  
St. James 4 4,318  
St. Mary 4 1,391  
St. Thomas 11 1,755  
Trelawny 2 1,565  
 

Westmoreland

 8 1,866  
       
 

COVID-19 TESTING

      
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 137 2 2 141
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 41,370 1,525 2,250 45,145
NEGATIVE today

 

 656 All negatives are included in PCR tests 136 792
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 224,958 55,433 280,391
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 793 2 138 933
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 266,328 1,525 57,683 325,536
Positivity Rate

 

 17.5%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 1 761 A 53 year old female from Westmoreland whose death was previously under investigation.

 
Coincidental Deaths

 

 0 113  
Deaths under investigation 0 128  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 107 20,626  
 

Active Cases

 

  23,429    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 27    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 29,087    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 253    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 11    
 

Patients Critically Ill

 27    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 8    
Home 23,153    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,449  
Imported 0 894  
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,062  
Under Investigation 141 39,504  
Workplace Cluster 0 236  
