Residents in Westmoreland Encouraged to Destroy Mosquito Breeding Sites

Story Highlights The call comes from Medical Officer of Health for the parish, Dr. Marcia Graham, who points out that the Aedes index in the parish has increased.

Persons are also encouraged to close windows before nightfall, open windows during fogging and change water in animal and pet containers regularly.

Symptoms of dengue include sudden onset of high fever with severe headache, fatigue, pain behind the eyes, muscle, bone or joint pain, skin rash, swollen glands and vomiting or feeling nauseous.

Residents of Westmoreland are encouraged to destroy mosquito breeding sites, and protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing appropriate clothing, and using repellent, nets and screens.

The call comes from Medical Officer of Health for the parish, Dr. Marcia Graham, who points out that the Aedes index in the parish has increased.

She was addressing the recent monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, in Savanna-la-Mar.

The Aedes index refers to the percentage of premises or homes in a limited, well-defined space, where actual breeding of the Aedes aegypti mosquito is found and the total number of houses examined in that area.

“It [Aedes index] rose from nine per cent in February to 11.9 per cent in March. This is a disturbing trend and so we want to encourage each person to take personal responsibility for searching and destroying mosquito breeding sites, and protecting themselves from mosquito bites by wearing appropriate clothing, using repellent and using mosquito nets and screens,” Dr. Graham said.

Persons are also encouraged to close windows before nightfall, open windows during fogging and change water in animal and pet containers regularly.

Dr. Graham is also reminding persons to ensure that mosquito repellent used on skin and clothing contain DEET.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito is responsible for the spread of dengue fever, zika and chikungunya viruses.

Symptoms of dengue include sudden onset of high fever with severe headache, fatigue, pain behind the eyes, muscle, bone or joint pain, skin rash, swollen glands and vomiting or feeling nauseous.

Its more severe form, called dengue haemorrhagic fever, can also cause haemorrhaging, a sudden drop in blood pressure, and death.

Persons are encouraged to get treatment promptly when symptoms appear to prevent progression of the disease.