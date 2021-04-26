PHOTOS: Mangoes Exported To UK

JIS News
Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green (left) and owner of Carita Jamaica Limited, Rita Hilton (centre), listen to Produce Inspector, Caroline Simmonds, as she examines mangoes at the Norman Manley International Airport before being flown to the United Kingdom (UK), on Thursday (April 22). Jamaica has resumed exporting mangoes to the UK after a self-imposed ban in 2014 due to fruit flies.
